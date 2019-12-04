CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. HEADING INTO A WARM WEEKEND

Rain is expected today throughout parts of the state, but we're heading into a beautiful weekend with rising temperatures, especially on Saturday. Check out the full forecast above.

NCM

2. DETAILS OF LEWISTON PARK DEATH REVEALED

We are learning more about the beating death of Donald Giusti near Lewiston last June. Police arrested three people: a 23-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. Court documents show the cause of Giusti's death was blunt force trauma after having rocks thrown at his head.

►Affidavit in Giusti case details night of Lewiston brawl

3. CMP LINE PROJECT GETS APPROVAL

Three public utilities commissioners vote unanimously in favor of CMP's New England clean energy transmission line project. They said the project will benefit Maine with a more reliable supply of renewable power.

►Regulators agree to support permit for controversial CMP transmission line

NCM

4. MAN'S BODY FOUND IN ACADIA

The body of a man who went missing this week has been found in Acadia National Park. Adam "AJ" Emmett was last seen on Monday morning near the Schoodic Head Overlook. The cause of death is not yet known.

►Body of missing man found in Acadia National Park

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on February 6, 2018 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

5. SPACEX NAILS FIRST-EVER TRIPLE ROCKET LANDING

SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy Rocket and landed all three rocket boosters for the first time. This was the second flight for the Falcon Heavy, which is the most powerful rocket in use in the world. The mission is to carry a communications satellite for Saudi Arabian company Arab-Sat. About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX successfully landed two of the first-stage booster rockets back at Cape Canaveral and the core booster on an ocean platform.

►SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, lands all 3 boosters