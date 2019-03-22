CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MAINE PREPARES FOR SPRING STORM

A spring nor'easter is on its way, with rain, snow, and winds expected for much of Maine. Check out Todd's full forecast for the details.

Tyler Tibbets in a Bangor courtroom on March 21, 2019



2. MAN WHO STOLE POLICE CRUISER GETS 5 YEARS IN JAIL

Tyler Tibbets, the man who stole a police car and led police on a high-speed chase in Penobscot County in May of 2018 will spend five years behind bars. He pleaded guilty yesterday to several charges, including theft and driving to endanger.



3. AIRMAN'S BODY RETURNS HOME

The body of Shawn McKeough has been brought home from Arkansas. McKeough tried to stop a robbery at a convenience store one week ago when he was shot to death. Portland and Westbrook police and fire departments were part of his procession, which started at Logan Airport in Boston and ended at Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

4. MAINE LEGISLATURE CONSIDERING "MAINE GREEN NEW DEAL"

Lawmakers are getting their first look at a bill to create what is being called a "Maine Green New Deal," modeled after the Green New Deal plan proposed in Washington. Maine's bill is written by Representative Chloe Maxmin of Nobleboro, and would require Maine to achieve 80 percent renewable energy in 20 years.

In this July 2011 photo, a moose picks its head up from eating grass from Pierce Pond in North New Portland, Maine.

AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach

5. MAINE CONSIDERS A BUMP IN MOOSE HUNTING PERMITS

Moose hunters could potentially see another bump in the number of hunting permits for big game animals this year. Biologists are proposing an 11 percent increase in moose permits, bringing the total to 2,820.

