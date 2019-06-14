CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. RAIN TODAY, GONE TOMORROW, PROBABLY

Heavy rain has moved on, but some upper level energy will keep the shower threat going today. There won't be many and we'll see a blend of sun and clouds too. Highs near 70.

2. BACKGROUND CHECK BILL SHOT DOWN

A bill to require background checks for private gun sales has been halted in the Maine house. The proposal would have required stores to have a federally licensed dealer to run background checks on any potential buyers before a sale.

3. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS STEPS DOWN

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the Trump administration this month. The news was announced by President Trump on Twitter. He says Sanders will return to her home state of Arkansas and hopes she will run for governor one day.

4. NEWS CENTER Maine GETS AN INSIDE LOOK FROM ASYLUM SEEKERS

Right now, there are more than 150 asylum seekers from Africa living in a makeshift refugee center at the Portland Expo. All of them arrived here over the past five days. Another bus, filled with even more people escaping violence and persecution, are on the way. NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Sandrine. She worries about persecution from her home country, so she asked we not show her face or share her last name.

5. THREE SISTERS RETIRE TOGETHER FROM THEIR CAREERS AS EDUCATORS

For some students in Southern Maine, the end of this school year is bittersweet. That's because three teachers from South Portland and Portland schools are retiring this year. Combined, the three women, all of them sisters, have worked as educators in Maine for 117 years.