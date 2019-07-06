CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. THE WEEKEND WEATHER IS LOOKING GORGEOUS

2. PARENTS IN MURDER TRIAL TO BE TRIED SEPARATELY

NCM

Sharon and Julio Carrillo will be tried separately in the death of 10-year old Marrissa Kennedy. Sharon Carrillo's lawyer convinced the judge in the case that his client was coerced to implicate herself by her husband.

3. MAINE UPS INTERNET DATA PRIVACY LAWS

NBC

Now has the strictest internet privacy laws in the country. Governor Mills signed into effect the bill saying internet service providers would have to ask for permission before they sell or share any of their customers' data to a third party.

4. DISCUSSIONS ON NEW RULES FOR LOBSTERMEN CONTINUE

NCM

Public hearings continue regarding proposed rules that would require Maine lobstermen to remove 50% of vertical lines from the Gulf of Maine. This could drastically change how lobstermen work. The next one is on Monday at Kennebunk high school.

5. BRUINS FALL SHORT TO THE BLUES IN GAME 5

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, center, celebrates his goal behind Boston Bruins' Noel Acciari, right, during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Last night was game five in the battle for the Stanley Cup. The Bruins fell short though, losing to the Blues 2 - 1. Now they take the fight to Sunday night for game six.