1. AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY MAN FOUND IN KENNEBEC RIVER AS MARK JOHNSTON

The Department of Marine Resources released the identity of a man found dead in the Kennebec River on October 26. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man to be 64-year-old Mark Johnston of Richmond. The recovery occurred after an extensive search for Johnston, who was reported missing the on October 25 when he failed to return after moving his 32-foot recreational vessel from a mooring in Richmond to the Town Dock.

2. $4 MILLION AVAILABLE TO LANDLORDS TO REMOVE LEAD PAINT FROM THEIR PROPERTIES

Landlords in Maine now have access to funds to remove lead paint from their properties. The new program provides $4 million for lead abatement, money property owners can use to help pay for removing lead poisoning threats from their buildings, a big problem in many Maine towns.

3. TRUMP: ASYLUM SEEKERS MUST GO TO PORTS OF ENTRY

President Donald Trump said Thursday that asylum seekers must go through points of entry in order to make a claim. He said he will issue an executive order next week on immigration. Under current immigration law, migrants claiming asylum are allowed to do so at whether they cross legally or illegally.

4. OPRAH CAMPAIGNS FOR ABRAMS IN GEORGIA

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey made several campaign stops to boost the profile of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday. Abrams is trying to become the first African-American female governor in U.S. history.

5. PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING SUSPECTS PLEADS NOT GUILTY

The man suspected of shooting and killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Robert Bowers faces a 44-count indictment charging him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.

