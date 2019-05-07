CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. IF YOU LIKED JULY 4TH'S WEATHER, THEN YOU'LL LOVE THE 5TH

2. HOSPITAL MERGER DEBATE

Dover-Foxcroft's Mayo Regional Hospital and Nothern Light Health are beginning a merger. Of the 13 towns that Mayo Regional serves, only one -- Cambridge -- voted against the merger. The communities it serves each hold stakes in the hospital that would be paid out if the hospital ever dissolved. But Cambridge officials say the merger would eliminate the towns' stakes.

3. EARTHQUAKE SHAKES CALIFORNIA

People in Southern California are recovering after the biggest earthquake to hit the state since 1999. Video shows damage inside stores and even cracks on a highway in San Barnardino County. The six-point-four magnitude quake could be felt as far away as Las Vegas.

4. MAINE LOOKS TO DO AWAY WITH "DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME"

If you don't like the idea of "falling back" and "springing forward" every year, Maine could one day *stay in Eastern daylight time all year long. But, there are a lot of roadblocks in the way. Although Maine passed a law in favor of the change, Congress and all the other states -- including D-C -- in the Eastern Time Zone would also have to pass similar laws.

5. MAINERS RESCUE BABY DEER FROM POND

Just another night in Maine! Dawn Stocks and her family live on Stanley Pond. She says they were out on their nightly boat ride July 3 when they saw a little creature swimming into the middle of the pond. With the help of another boat, they directed the fawn to swim toward the shore.