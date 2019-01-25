NCM

1. GOVERNOR MILLS NAMES DIRECTOR OF OPIOID RESPONSE

Governor Mills has named Gordon Smith, the current director of the Maine Medical Association, to take charge of the fight against opioid drugs. Smith is a lawyer and has managed the Medical Association almost 40 years. He says Maine needs to significantly expand drug treatment, and that more people need to understand the value of treating the addiction with other drugs, like methadone and suboxone.

2. MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF MAINE STATE PRISON INMATE

Police now have a suspect in the death of an inmate who died at the Maine State Prison in Warren last June. David Bartlett was found dead by prison personnel, but it wasn't until earlier this month that his death was ruled a homicide. Police have arrested Zachary Titus for Bartlett's death, and he is charged with intentional knowing or depraved indifference murder. No cause of death was released for Bartlett.

3. GOVERNOR MILLS SUPPORTS EMERGENCY LOAN LEGISLATION FOR FEDERAL WORKERS

Governor Mills is throwing her support behind emergency legislation that offers guaranteed no-interest loans for federal workers impacted by the shutdown. The bill, initially introduced by Senate President Troy Jackson, would allow the state to guarantee interest-free loans to federal employees for up to $5,000.

4. FEDERAL WORKERS SET TO MISS SECOND PAYCHECK

The partial government shutdown has reached its 35th day, and today marks the second time many federal employees will miss their paycheck. Yesterday, two bills designed to re-open the government failed in the Senate, with Senator Collins voting in favor for both bills, and Senator Angus King voting for the democrat-sponsored bill.

5. THE ICE DISC SAGA COMES TO AN END

Recent wintery weather means the world-famous Westbrook ice disc is now just a regular block of ice on the Presumpscot River, although that didn't stop a man from New Jersey to try and pick apart the ice to get the disc spinning again. The man also tried to gauge a peace sign into the ice to turn it into a spinning work of art. He failed in both endeavors.

