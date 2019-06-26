June 26, 2019, marks four years since the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Obergefell v. Hodges case that the Constitution guarantees every American the right to marry the person they love, legalizing marriage equality in the U.S. The vote passed 5-4.

While members of the LGBTQ community are legally able to marry, many states do not have overall anti-discrimination laws that protect these people.

According to the Movement Advancement Project (MAP) non-profit, there are 26 states and three territories that offer no explicit ban on discrimination on sexual orientation or gender.

Movement Advancement Project

Over the last three years, multiple efforts by the Trump administration have aimed at removing rights and protection for LGBTQ members. Most controversially was the decision to no longer allow transgender military servicemen and women to serve.

On April 12, 2019, the Pentagon began to implement a controversial new policy stating that anyone with gender dysphoria who is taking hormones or has already undergone a gender transition will not be allowed to enlist. Further, any currently serving troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria after this date will have to serve in their sex as assigned at birth and will be barred from taking hormones or getting gender-affirming surgery.

While many leaps have been made in progress for the LGBTQ community, equality is still a working progress.