ATLANTA — Police responded after four students were shot near the Atlanta University Center library overnight.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW. That's near the heart of the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta's west side.

Police said they initially found three female students with gunshot wounds near the Atlanta University Center library. Those students were immeditely taken to Grady Hospital. That's when a fourth student showed up to the hospital as well to be treated for a gun shot wound. Police said the victims were all taken to Grady Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police told 11Alive that two victims are Clark Atlanta students (ages 18 and 19) and two are from Spelman (ages 17 and 18). Investigators believe two separate groups were targeting each other and the four female victims were simply caught in the crossfire. Police don't believe they were targeted. Police have yet to release the identies and said all enrollment information must be confirmed through the schools.

It's unclear at this time what officially led up to the shooting, but the investigation revealed that two parties got into an argument prior to the shooting. Both Atlanta Police and Clark Atlanta Police investigators are canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

According to the school's calendar, classes are set to start Wednesday, Aug. 21.

11Alive's Ryan Kruger spoke to one student who said he heard about five or six shots before seeing a rush of people running.

"We were just here playing the video game, and we heard some gunshots go off, about five or six," the student added.

The student said there was some sort of block party with about a hundred people.

A Twitter user who said he was at that same block party with a friend shared video from the scene with 11Alive that shows the panic after.

