BREWER, Maine — A Brewer man died Monday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed near Millinocket.

Penobscot County Chief Deputy William Birch said 32-year-old Roshain Ferguson was driving on Route 11 in Long A Township on July 22 when he crashed his 2006 Honda motorcycle around 3:30 p.m.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash, according to Birch.

The crash is still under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.