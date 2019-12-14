HOUSTON — At least four families in four different states have recently reported strangers accessing their Ring cameras.

The self-proclaimed hackers set off alarms in a North Texas Home, taunted a child in Tennessee and harassed a couple in Florida.

However, Ring says its investigation has found customers’ accounts were not hacked.

"Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way, related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security," a Ring spokesperson said in a statement. “Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services.”

There are three steps you can take to prevent strangers from watching you:

Ring highly recommends using two-factor authentication on your account. Don’t share login credentials with anyone, including family. Add shared users instead. Use a strong password that you change regularly.

