CORNVILLE, Maine — One man was killed and another injured when a mobile home roof collapsed on them while they were tearing it down.

Somerset County Sheriff's Department says the Cornville Fire Dept. was called to 118 Beckwith Road just before 1:00 p.m. Jan. 23.

Adam Fine, 21, who died and Nathan Shaw, 22, were tearing tin sheathing and other materials from the abandoned mobile home when it collapsed on them, according to officials. Fine was the owner of the home.

Deputies say there was significant snow on the roof of the mobile home and all the interior walls had been removed. The single wide appears to have shifted to the rear as it fell in. Deputies say the home had been unoccupied for several years.

Shaw, of Skowhegan, was taken to Redington-Fairview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews from RFGH EMS as well as Skowhegan and Madison Fire Departments assisted with at the scene.