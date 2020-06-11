2020 NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids

Due to the pandemic, there will be no coat or toy drop offs at the grocery store this year. We are asking viewers to purchase a new coat or toy off of our Wish List.

It’s NEWS CENTER Maine’s 38th annual Coats and Toys for Kids campaign.

This year, due to the pandemic there is a twist…

In 1983, the Salvation Army created the campaign to collect coats for Maine families who couldn't afford a warm winter coat. NEWS CENTER Maine and the Salvation Army joined together in 1990, establishing a partnership for the Coats for Kids campaign.

In 2004, toys were added by NEWS CENTER Maine to the campaign, becoming Coats & Toys for Kids.

An estimated 870,825 coats and 79,310 toys have been collected over the years.

The 2020 campaign:

This year, there will be no drop offs at local grocery stores. To keep everyone safe during this pandemic, we are asking viewers to purchase from our NEWS CENTER Maine’s Wish List.

How to purchase a new coat and/or toys this year:

Text KIDS to 207-828-6622 and our NEWS CENTER Maine’s Wish List will be sent to your phone. You can then purchase a new coat and/or new toy and it will be shipped to The Salvation Army. From there, the new coats and toys will be distributed statewide.

Those that would like to donate to NCM’s Coats and Toys for Kids campaign but may not be able to text can click the link here and be directed to the Wish List.

Reminder: Use the address NEWS CENTER Maine Coats and Toys for Kids that will appear in your addresses.

You can also mail in a check to The Salvation Army to help buy new coats and toys at:

The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 3647

Portland, ME 04104

Please remember to put in the Memo: Coats & toys for Kids

Dates, times, locations:

Coats will be accepted Monday, November 9 through Friday, December 18.

Toys will be accepted from Monday, November 9 through Friday, December 4 — leaving time to distribute to those in need for the holiday season.

Even though NEWS CENTER Maine will not be holding our annual Coats and Toys for Kids Day at local Hannaford, Shaw’s and Pratt Abbot this year, we will have several reminders for our viewers during our news cast and social media sites. Watch and look for the fun reminders.

While this campaign isn’t how it normally looks, we are grateful for all the viewers who have donated and will donate to Coats and Toys for Kids.