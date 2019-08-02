SACO, Maine — Friends and family of Ashley Ouellette have waited nearly 20 years for answers about how and why she died.

Maine State Police classified her death as a homicide, one that has remained unsolved since 1999.

She was 15 years old when she was found dead along Pine Point Road in Scarborough. Ouellette was last seen alive at approximately 2 a.m. at a home in Saco. She was allowed to spend the night there; however, by morning, Ashley had disappeared from the residence. Ouellette was not seen again until found in the road.

Ashley Ouellette

Remember Ashley Ouellette Facebook page

With the 20-year anniversary of her death approaching on this coming Sunday, friends and family are desperate for answers.

The most recent post on the "Remembering Ashley E. Ouellette" Facebook page reads, "Sunday February 10, 2019 is the 20th anniversary of Ashley's murder. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," followed by a poem.

Ouellette would have graduated from Thornton Academy with the class of 2001.

"She was so much fun to be around, had the type of personality that we all just drawn to. She was funny, happy, silly, and caring. Very social, loved talking, had many friends," her close friend Angie Presby wrote in a Facebook message to NEWS CENTER Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine also reached out to State Police for an update on the case, but has not gotten a response.

