SABATTUS, Maine — Two members of the Somali Community were killed early Monday morning as they were carpooling to work and their car veered off the road and hit a beverage truck in Sabbutts.

Chief Sheila Wetherbee of Sabattus Police Department said the driver and passenger (a man and woman) of a Chevy Equinox died after the car they were driving crashed into a parked beverage truck at Oak Hill Cash Market on Route 126.

The crash happened around 5:55 a.m.

Wetherbee says the driver of the beverage truck was loading drinks and was on the side of the truck when the Chevy hit his truck head-on. The truck driver was thrown and suffered a minor head injury but by noon had been released from the hospital.

A man and woman who were passengers in the back of the Chevy Equinox and who are also members of the Somali Community were injured in the crash and both were taken to CMMC where they remained as of noon on Monday, October 28.

Wetherbee said language was a huge barrier and was slowing down their investigation into why the Chevy Equinox veered off the road.

The Somali men and women killed and injured in the crash work at Common Wealthy Poultry in Gardner, according to the company's Facebook page.