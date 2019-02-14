A State Trooper in New Hampshire pulled over 21 vehicles in 4 hours and issued 19 traffic tickets. He says 17 were violators of Jessica's Law.

Jessica's Law is enforced only enforced in New Hampshire. It requires drivers to clear snow and ice from the entire vehicle. Maine lawmakers have had talks about introducing legislation like it, but no final decision has been made. Maine law only requires clearing the windshields.

All of the drivers pulled over were required to clear their vehicles of snow and ice before continuing on. He says he also arrested two people.