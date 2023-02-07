16-year-old boy drowns in Deer Lake after suffering a "medical event"

Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy after he drowned in Deer Lake Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, Wardens were called to the Deer Lake Campground in Township 34, near Beddington in Hancock County, around 4 p.m.
Officials said the boy was swimming with friends and family when they say he suffered a "medical event", went under the water, and never resurfaced.
According to the release, family members and other witnesses tried to recover the boy but could not find him. A dive team later recovered the body roughly 60 feet from shore in seven feet of water.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.