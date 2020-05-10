13-year-old hiker air-lifted out of Baxter State Park

Baxter State Park officials say the Oakland boy had to be rescued after suffering a medical emergency on the tableland of Katahdin

MAINE, Maine — Baxter State Park officials say a 13-year-old hiker was air-lifted off Abol Trail on Katahdin early Sunday afternoon.

The young boy from Oakland, ME apparently suffered a "medical emergency" on the tableland of Katahdin, officials say. His five person party and other hikers carried him for two hours before they were able to get enough cell service to call 911 around 2:30 p.m.

Park officials say it was difficult for the helicopter to find a window to approach and land given the weather. Around 5:30 p.m. the Maine Army National Guard was able to bring the patient on board the helicopter.

The patient was brought to Millinocket Municipal Airport before he was transported by ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what condition the boy is in now.