LEWISTON, Maine — Police arrested two teens and an adult Thursday morning for the beating death of Donald Giusti in 2018 near Kennedy Park, according to a press release from the spokesperson for Maine Public Safety.

Giusti, 38, died June 15, 2018, at Central Maine Medical Center, three days after he was beaten on Knox Street.

A 17-year-old Lewiston male was arrested Thursday in Limestone on manslaughter charges and taken to South Portland's Long Creek Correctional Facility.

Twenty-three-year-old Pierre Mousafiri of Lewiston was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Additionally, a 13-year-old Lewiston boy was arrested and also charged with misdemeanor assault and taken to South Portland's Long Creek Correctional Facility.

Maine State Police has been heading the investigation, which has continued for almost a year.

Giusti's family has been hoping for any new developments in the case and they're asking for help.

Lewiston Mayor Kristen Cloutier released the following statement regarding the investigation into Giusti's death:

"I would like to extend my thanks to the Lewiston Police Department, the Maine State Police, and the State Attorney General’s Office for conducting a thorough investigation into the events that resulted in the death of Donald Giusti. This has been a long and complicated investigation, and it is my sincere hope that its conclusion will help bring closure to the members of the Giusti family and allow our Lewiston community to begin the process of healing and reconciliation.

"As the Mayor of Lewiston, I hope that we will come together as a community to grieve and process our losses, but also to get to know our neighbors, whether long-time residents or newcomers, and build relationships that will strengthen our community’s bonds and prevent tragic events like this from happening in the future.

"We must be vigilant in denouncing violence and retaliation and encourage peaceful solutions to the complicated issues we face, both here in Lewiston and throughout our country. We cannot be complacent in the face of intolerance, regardless of its source. We must make a concerted effort every day to relate to each other with civility and understanding and to reject that which would divide us.

"This will be hard and sometimes uncomfortable work, but I know we have the strength to confront it. The safety and future of our community depend on it."