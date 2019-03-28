MANCHESTER, N.H. — Read the full story at NECN.com

SWAT team members are still trying to put a halt to a deadly, hourslong barricade that started Wednesday evening at a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel.

One man is dead and two people who have repeatedly shot at officers remain in the Quality Inn Manchester Airport hotel, where the standoff has continued from Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday.

NCM

Officials said in a press conference early Thursday that 51-year-old Stephen Marshall of Manchester, New Hampshire, was fatally shot after a Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent opened fire.

Marshall, who was holding a firearm, engaged with officials at the rear of the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He suffered gunshots and was taken to Elliot Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to officials.

Crisis negotiators were initially successful in communicating with the barricade suspects several times, but the communication stopped at about midnight.

Police first received a call of shots fired in the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We heard six to eight gunshots," said Chris Jones. "Within, I don't know, a minute, minute and a half, we saw about 15 Manchester PD (cruisers) come flying in."

Read the full story at NECN.com