MANCHESTER, N.H. (NECN) — A nearly 15-hourslong standoff at a New Hampshire hotel that left at least one man dead has ended, according to police, and NBC10 Boston witnessed emergency crews load at least one person into an ambulance.

The barricade, which started Wednesday evening at the Quality Inn Manchester Airport hotel on John E. Devine Drive, lasted overnight until just after 10 a.m. Thursday. SWAT teams worked to get two suspects to come out of a hotel room, including using chemical agents, as the suspects repeatedly shot at law enforcement agents when another man was fatally shot after allegedly opened fire at a local and federal law enforcement officer.

The man who was killed has been identified as 51-year-old Manchester residents Stephen Marshall, officials said in a press conference early Thursday. Marshall was fatally shot after a Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent opened fire, according to police.

Marshall, who was holding a firearm, engaged with officials at the rear of the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. After he was shot, Marshall was taken to nearby Elliot Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to officials.

