BRUNSWICK, Maine — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting at the Tedford Housing Shelter on 34 Federal Street in Brunswick, according to police.

Brunswick Police Commander Mark Waltz says officers responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Monday night and found two shooting victims inside the building.

According to Waltz, one victim was taken to Maine Medical Center, and the other was taken to Midcoast Hospital. One of those victims died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting. Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit is helping Brunswick PD with the investigation.

Other residents of the Tedford Housing shelter were inside at the time of the shooting. "The shelter is set up as apartments, and the residents of the other apartments are still in them," said Brunswick Police Commander Mark Waltz.

Officers are expected to be on scene through the early morning.

Brunswick was assisted in the initial response by officers from both the Sagadahoc and Cumberland County Sheriff's Departments.