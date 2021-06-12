How to see if you qualify for payout in Zoom class-action lawsuit settlement

The actual cash payment amounts are subject to increase or decrease depending on how many people submit claims.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of us have gotten used to life on a screen of sorts. Now it's possible you could get paid for it.

Zoom has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over alleged privacy and security issues. The company has denied the allegations but has agreed to pay $85 million in the settlement.

In order to qualify for part of that money, you would have to fall in one of two camps.

If you paid for a Zoom meetings app subscription between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021, you can file for a $25 claim or 15% of what you paid for your subscription. You would get whichever is greater. The second group is for people outside of the first group, but who registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom meeting app between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021. In that case, you could file for $15.

The actual cash payment amounts are subject to increase or decrease depending on how many people submit claims.

The deadline to file is March 5, 2022. Those interested in submitting a claim can do so online or by mail.

