BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Eastern Maine Community College held a kickoff event Wednesday for "Works for ME," what's described by the school as "an advocacy campaign to encourage job seekers and students in Maine to explore careers in trade industries."

"Works for ME" will work to fill those jobs and help Maine as it faces a shortage of skilled workers.

Wednesday’s event had students sharing stories of why they chose to go into the trade industry, like Carrie Davis. She lost a job she had for 10 years then decided to go back to school to pursue a passion for automotive technology.

"It's something that they're always looking for people to join," Davis said, "and it is available all over the country and it's something I'll be happy doing. I can teach my kids. It's something I work with my hands and expand my mind and always learning."

There will be approximately 8,800 skilled trade jobs to fill in the next 10 years as Baby Boomers retire, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Center for Economic Studies.

