What you need to know before filing income taxes this year

Viewers have reached out with questions. An accountant answers them.

MAINE, USA — As the tax filing season quickly approaches, many viewers are reaching out with questions about what to do this year.

For answers, we went to Eric Purvis, a Certified Public Accountant, at Marcum LLP in Portland.

What should people do before filing taxes this year?

"Taxpayers typically want to file as early as possible, because if they have a refund coming, they want to get that refund back as quickly as possible. The best way to do that is to file online or electronically," Purvis said.

Do I need to pay taxes on pandemic stimulus payments?

Purvis says "no."

"Those payments are actually advanced payments towards a tax credit that is going to show up on your 2020 tax return. There is going to be something called a recovery rebate credit and those advance payments are simply advanced towards that credit. So, if you did not receive advance payments during the year, and you were entitled to the recovery credit, which is on your 2020 return, you'll receive that credit on your 2020 return," Purvis said.

Do I need to pay taxes on unemployment benefits?

"Unfortunately yes," Purvis said. "That has always been the rule and that has not changed this year."

Why is the IRS delaying the start of the tax filing season?

"The IRS is going to begin accepting individual income tax returns on February 12. They don't open it up to electronic filing until that date. It gives the IRS additional time to do their programming and testing on their systems," Purvis said.

Purvis also said some benefits that may be available to people include:

An "above-the-line" deduction for charitable contributions. It means if you do not itemize your deductions, you may be eligible to deduct $300 of charitable contributions on the front of your tax return.