Ways to save and avoid overspending on holiday shopping

Here are seven tips on how you can make your Christmas shopping easier

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Holiday shopping shouldn't put your Christmas spirits down, but it can if you don't look for the deals. According to ShipStation, they expect 58% of shoppers will cut back on non-food spending this holiday season. So where can you go without breaking the bank on buying Christmas gifts? Here are seven ways to save on holiday shopping.

1. Shop on Green Monday

eBay started this retail day back in 2007. It happens on the second Monday of December each year. This is the last day before retail stores will raise their prices before the start of the Christmas shopping season.

2. Shop small businesses

Natalie Bradley is the owner of Natalie Bradley Home. She says the Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday. You can find deals from local small businesses rather than going to the bigger corporate stores like Walmart or Best Buy.

3. DIY Gifts.

When you make gifts yourself, they can be more meaningful. Bradley says they can be cheaper, too. You can look for creative gifts on websites like Pinterest.

4. Shop at outlet malls.

Do you know Tanger Outlet and Premium Outlet? They have stores that have discounts on perfumes, handbags, and clothes. Not only is it all in one shopping area, but you're guaranteed to get a great deal versus their regular store.

5. Plan your gifts before you buy

Don't waste your money on making impulsive purchases when there could be a possibility you don't like it after you buy it. Ask if the store takes returns before you throw away your receipt. Bradley says you can find low-cost gifts at Dollar Tree and embellish them in different ways.

6. Use coupons and cashback.

Shopping websites like Ibotta and Rakuten will put money back into your wallet when you buy from qualifying stores.

7. Don't wait