AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Almost 300 employers and a dozen service providers packed the Augusta Civic Center Thursday for the annual Hire-A-Vet campaign and Maine's largest hiring fair.

The record number of exhibitors from across Maine were anxious to meet veterans, military family members and civilians.

Opportunities available included entry-level to professional, in a wide variety of fields including science, health care and human services, manufacturing, financial and the list goes on.

Christos Kaloudis is a veteran who went to the job fair. He joined the Army when he was 18 years old, became an army ranger and served two tours in Afghanistan.

Now Kaloudis is back home and looking for a job. He's not sure what kind of job he wants but he knows he wants to help people. And he's confident whatever job he ultimately gets, he'll give it a 100 percent and then some. "You have to be your best or you're out and that's in the military as a whole and I think that's what we have to offer."

And that's exactly why hundreds of employers were there.

A complete list of exhibitors at job fair is available at .mainecareercenter.gov/locations/jobfair.shtml?id=799500

Maine Hire-A-Vet is a statewide effort to commit at least 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100 day period.

“Through the Hire-A-Vet campaign, more employers are discovering the value veterans bring to their workforce, “said Governor Paul R. LePage. “Ann and I fully support the successful initiative, and look forward to helping make this year‘s effort reach more employers and get more veterans good-paying careers in our state."

The campaign has connected more than 300 employers with over 700 veteran-hires since its inception in 2015 and has been recognized as a best practice by the United States Department of Labor (USDOL) and the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA).

Visit www.mainecareercenter.gov/hireavet.shtml and www.facebook.com/mainehireavet to learn more about the campaign.

