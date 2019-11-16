BANGOR, Maine — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against Walmart for refusing to accommodate a disabled employee with reassignment to a nearby store.

To settle the disability discrimination lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor, the giant retailer agreed to pay $80,000 and implement nationwide changes to its job reassignment policy.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to reassign Veronica Resendez, a long-term employee at its Augusta location, to an available position in Waterville or Thomaston, after she became disabled.

According to Walmart, Resendez could no longer work as a sales associate and would only be able to work as a fitting room associate or people greeter. While these positions weren’t open in the Augusta location, there were two vacancies in Waterville and one in Thomaston.

However, Walmart’s policy was to search for availabilities only at the store where employees were currently working. Because there were no jobs in the Augusta location and Walmart wouldn’t other locations, Resendez could no longer work at the nationwide retailer.

The ADA requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities and specifies that it includes reassignment to a vacant position.

The settlement requires Walmart to change its policy so employees with a disability that is eligible for job reassignment under the ADA reasonable accommodation policy can request that Walmart search up to five stores beyond an associate’s “home store.”

The new policy applies to all hourly employees at retail stores nationwide. $80,000 will be paid to Ms. Resendez. Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office said, “We are very pleased that this lawsuit, which arose from a single employee’s complaint, resulted in the nationwide change we sought, and we applaud Walmart for making that change.”

Walmart tells NEWS CENTER Maine in a statement:

“We don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind. We’ve been a top employer for people with disabilities for many years and have thousands of associates who perform their jobs with reasonable accommodation, including job reassignment. Well before the settlement we were testing a program that lets hourly associates search other stores in their area for a job they can perform, and we plan to roll this out to all U.S. stores by February 2020. We are pleased to resolve this matter and wish Ms. Resendez well.”

