In 2019, the American people started with over $1 trillion in credit card debt.

In a nationally representative survey conducted by WalletHub, 36 percent of respondents say they worry about maxing out their card with a large purchase.

That's 91 million Americans.

In 2020 so far, here's what WalletHub has found:

- 29% increase in the number of people who've maxed out a credit card

- 36% of consumers say they spend more time paying off large purchases

- 55% of people prefer to use a credit card for large purchases

Preferred Large-Purchase Payment Methods

- Credit Cards: 55%

- Debit Card: 31%

- Cash 11%

- Check 3%

Why do people use credit cards?

- Earning Rewards: 47%

- Easiest/Quickest Option: 23%

Why do people use debit cards?

- Avoiding Credit Card Debt: 56%

- Easiest/Quickest Option: 38%

Why do people use cash/check?

- Avoiding Credit Card Debt: 57%

- Easiest/Quickest Option 21%

In those that reported their political affiliation, WalletHub's study found Republicans are 3 times more likely to use cash than Democrats, but Dems are less likely to have maxed out a credit card for a large purchase.

What do people consider to be a large purchase?

Over $1000: 17%

Over $500: 24%

Over $250: 28%

Over $100: 31%

- 41% of people say they think more about large purchases than small, everyday purchases when choosing a credit card

- 37% of people have maxed out their credit card making a large purchase (14% more than once)

- Nearly 1 in 3 people consider anything over $100 to be a large purchase.

Millennials are twice as likely as Baby Boomers to choose "over $100" as the benchmark for a large purchase.

Here are a few "Key Stats" reported by WalletHub:

Men max out more. Women are about 10 percent less likely than men to have maxed out a card at least once.

Age shapes our definition of “large.” Millennials are twice as likely as Baby Boomers to choose “over $100” as the benchmark for a large purchase.

Politics come into play when paying. Republicans are 3 times more likely to use cash than Democrats. Despite this, Democrats are also less likely to have maxed out a credit card for a large purchase.

"WalletHub conducted this nationally representative survey with over 700 respondents from 1/6/20 to 1/10/20. We weighted the statistical results to correct for demographic discrepancies. The margin of error for the total respondents is plus or minus 4.00 percent at a confidence level of 95%," said WalletHub.

