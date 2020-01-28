In 2019, the American people started with over $1 trillion in credit card debt.
In a nationally representative survey conducted by WalletHub, 36 percent of respondents say they worry about maxing out their card with a large purchase.
That's 91 million Americans.
In 2020 so far, here's what WalletHub has found:
- 29% increase in the number of people who've maxed out a credit card
- 36% of consumers say they spend more time paying off large purchases
- 55% of people prefer to use a credit card for large purchases
Preferred Large-Purchase Payment Methods
- Credit Cards: 55%
- Debit Card: 31%
- Cash 11%
- Check 3%
Why do people use credit cards?
- Earning Rewards: 47%
- Easiest/Quickest Option: 23%
Why do people use debit cards?
- Avoiding Credit Card Debt: 56%
- Easiest/Quickest Option: 38%
Why do people use cash/check?
- Avoiding Credit Card Debt: 57%
- Easiest/Quickest Option 21%
In those that reported their political affiliation, WalletHub's study found Republicans are 3 times more likely to use cash than Democrats, but Dems are less likely to have maxed out a credit card for a large purchase.
What do people consider to be a large purchase?
Over $1000: 17%
Over $500: 24%
Over $250: 28%
Over $100: 31%
- 41% of people say they think more about large purchases than small, everyday purchases when choosing a credit card
- 37% of people have maxed out their credit card making a large purchase (14% more than once)
- Nearly 1 in 3 people consider anything over $100 to be a large purchase.
Millennials are twice as likely as Baby Boomers to choose "over $100" as the benchmark for a large purchase.
Here are a few "Key Stats" reported by WalletHub:
- Men max out more. Women are about 10 percent less likely than men to have maxed out a card at least once.
- Age shapes our definition of “large.” Millennials are twice as likely as Baby Boomers to choose “over $100” as the benchmark for a large purchase.
- Politics come into play when paying. Republicans are 3 times more likely to use cash than Democrats. Despite this, Democrats are also less likely to have maxed out a credit card for a large purchase.
"WalletHub conducted this nationally representative survey with over 700 respondents from 1/6/20 to 1/10/20. We weighted the statistical results to correct for demographic discrepancies. The margin of error for the total respondents is plus or minus 4.00 percent at a confidence level of 95%," said WalletHub.
