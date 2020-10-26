Versant pays $5M to customers in home heating relief

Versant says all customers who have been deemed eligible for the 2020 federal Home Energy Assistance Program will receive a $350 credit on their electricity bill.

BANGOR, Maine — Versant Power, formerly Emera Maine, is distributing $5 million in relief to low-income customers in northern and eastern Maine.

Working with the Maine State Housing Authority and in cooperation with the Office of Public Advocate, Versant says all customers who have been deemed eligible for the 2020 federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will receive a $350 credit on their electricity bill.

HEAP provides money to help low-income homeowners and renters pay for heating costs. The amount of assistance available from HEAP varies based on household size, income, energy costs, and other factors.

Those who missed the 2020 sign-up period but may be eligible in the coming year are encouraged to apply for assistance through their local Community Action Program or tribal organization.

We're pleased to distribute $5 million in direct relief to low-income customers. Learn more here: https://t.co/oN4ytCAAR1 pic.twitter.com/ZtlNkeG5EY — Versant Power (@versantpower) October 26, 2020

Newly eligible customers will receive a similar electricity bill credit at some point during the 2021 program year until the funds have been exhausted.

Versant says customers of neighboring electric utilities will receive their credit directly from their utility.

Customers are reportedly also paying a lower distribution rate for the remainder of 2020, which Versant estimates will provide more than $8 million in relief.