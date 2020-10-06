MAINE, USA — Workers at Bath Iron Works (BIW) will rally Wednesday morning in Bath to show their frustration over contract negotiations which began May 26. Members and supporters of Local S6, BIW’s largest union will be outside the Union Hall starting at 6 a.m.

On Monday, union officials announced they are rejecting the companies proposal to continue giving work to out-of-state subcontractors.

Union officials say BIW’s requests to hire more subcontractors would not only create a workforce of poorly paid subcontractors but also force more than 1,000 mechanics with more than 30 years experience into early retirement.

BIW said it prefers to use its own employees to build ships when they have the manpower and skills available, but when they don’t, in order to stay on schedule, it needs all available resources.

Union leaders say their members are prepared to strike if necessary.

Union members have from Friday to Sunday to vote on the proposed contract. If the proposed contract is voted down, a strike would take effect on June 22.

