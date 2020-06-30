Unemployment payments delayed due to bank issues, MDOL says

The Maine Dept. of Labor says direct deposit payments have been delayed; payments could be delayed up to 24 hours.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) made an announcement via social media on Tuesday that unemployment direct deposit payments have been delayed.

According to the posts, the payments were sent by the MDOL "as usual" to the U.S. Bank on Monday night, but there has been a delay on the bank level.

The bank is working to resolve the issue and update all of the deposits, the MDOL says, but payments could be delayed up to 24 hours.

Jessica Picard, director of communications for the MDOL, told NEWS CENTER Maine the bank was able to resolve the issue after 4 a.m. this morning and disperse payments to local banks.