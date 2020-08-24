Unemployment benefits available for up to a year with extended benefits program

The Maine Dept. of Labor says 13 additional weeks of benefits will be available to Mainers who have exhausted their unemployment benefits.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for benefits for up to a full year following another program expansion by the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL).

The State Extended Benefit (EB) program, which provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits, will be available for Mainers who have exhausted their 13-weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) by the end of this week, the MDOL announced Monday.

Traditionally, people are eligible for unemployment benefits for 26 weeks, but that period was extended to 39 weeks in the beginning of July through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

With the recent extension, benefits can be available for up to 52 weeks.

The MDOL says those who have exhausted their benefits will not need to take any additional action. Those being enrolled in the EB program will receive a monetary determination letter in the mail and in their ReEmployME account.

As of Aug. 9, individuals who are permanently separated from their employer must engage in work search activities each week in order to be eligible for benefits. EB will follow the same work search guidelines as regular state unemployment insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and PEUC.

In response to the circumstances caused by the pandemic, the MDOL expanded possible work search activities to include opportunities to enhance individuals' marketability during these challenging economic times. Work search activities are: