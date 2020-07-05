The federal government has fined TV broadcaster Sinclair $48 million, largely because of actions it took in its failed attempt to acquire smaller rival Tribune Media.

Sinclair in 2017 proposed a $3.9 billion deal for Tribune's TV stations. But the deal fell apart in 2018 after a key federal communications regulator criticized Sinclair for apparently trying to sidestep the law to get it done.

The FCC statement Wednesday did not detail which Sinclair practices it found unacceptable. Sinclair says it is pleased with the resolution.

RELATED: Bureau of Highway Safety offers grant money to keep pedestrians safe

RELATED: December snow sets the tone for a Maine winter wonderland