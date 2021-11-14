Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

MAINE, USA — t’s a hidden crisis that's existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

That word comes from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the United States.

The group estimates that 29% of troops in the most junior enlisted ranks faced food insecurity during the previous year.