AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck, Esq. has directed all of Maine's municipal tax assessors and the state tax assessor to give him the names and addresses of all property taxpayers who qualified for the 2019 homestead exemption.

These taxpayers will be getting a check in January and February of 2020.

According to the Office of the State Treasurer, they expect about 305,000 property taxpayers will get a payment of around $102.

Beck says, “Maine people made clear they want property tax relief. Speaker Gideon’s bipartisan legislation will provide over $30 million in direct relief to Maine homeowners. Combined with Governor Mills’ budget to dramatically increase revenue sharing and also raise the homestead exemption, this meaningful program delivers on real property tax relief for Maine people.”

A new law called "An Act to Return Funds to Maine Property Tax Payers" requires the Office of the State Treasurer to provide tax relief payments of no less than $100 to qualifying homesteads, when the Property Tax Relief Fund reaches a balance to support the payments.

To qualify for the homestead exemption program you must have owned property in Maine for at least 12 months, and the property must be their permanent residence as of April 1. Qualified property owners will receive an exemption of $20,000.

For more information: https://www.maine.gov/revenue/propertytax/sidebar/exemptions.htm

RELATED: Maine Legislature passes $7.98 billion, two-year budget

RELATED: Maine ends fiscal year with budget surplus of almost $168M