Skowhegan celebrates its bicentennial with Craft Brew Festival during Labor Day weekend

For the first time, the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is staged along the iconic Kennebec Riverfront. It's one way for the town to highlight future plans there.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The town of Skowhegan is celebrating its bicentennial this year. To celebrate this milestone, all year long, activities and events are planned.

On Labor Day weekend, the town is hosting its seventh Craft Brew Festival, and for the very first time, the event will be staged along its iconic Kennebec Riverfront.

Organizers of the festival say the staging of the food and spirits merchants along its Kennebec River corridor is an opportunity to bring more people into town to support businesses along with tasting new brews.

Kristina Cannon, president and CEO for Main Street Skowhegan, says it's also a way for the town to highlight the planned $12 million Riverfront Park.

“The Kennebec River has always been Skowhegan's lifeblood. From the Native Americans who fished here, to our log drivers and all the factories along the riverbank as well,” Cannon conveyed.

The River Park is projected to finish in 2025. The new development will feature expanded walking trails, riverside promenades, and a surf and kayak park.



“We are really excited for the next iteration of economic development and community development on the river, and that's going to be the Skowhegan River Park,” Cannon said.

The Skowhegan River Park is just one out of several projects out of $650 million of public and private investments planned for the town.



To find out more about Skowhegan’s revitalization project and about the Saturday Craft Brew Festival, visit Skowhegancraftbewfest.com and Maine Street Skowhegan's website.