Sen. Susan Collins asking the Biden administration for more heating assistance

Projections are calling for substantially higher prices for heat and a colder winter.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Sen. Susan Collins, along with Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, are asking the Biden administration to quickly send money to help low-income people heat their homes this winter.

Leading a coalition of 36 senators, Collins and Reed are urging the federal government to release funds for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program swiftly and at the highest level possible.

The senators are acting on the expectation that heating costs are going to rise substantially and the forecast of a very winter.

With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, and other fuels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Oct. 13 it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

Oil prices are expected to increase by 43%, while the cost of natural gas is projected to go up 30%,

About five million Americans received assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program last year.

Maine received $40 million to help 33,000 homes get assistance.

For more information visit the Maine LIHEAP website or call 1-800-452-4668.

Also, you may contact Maine State Housing Authority's (MSHA) Energy and Housing Services Division at: jchoate@mainehousing.org.