SCAM ALERT! Officials warn of Medicare/COVID-19 phone scam

A Waterboro woman received a call asking for information to receive a Medicare card to cover COVID-19 expenses.

MAINE, USA — The York County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam asking for private information to get a Medicare card to cover COVID-19 related expenses.

Deputies say a woman from Waterboro gave out some of her information after receiving a phone call to her home from a person with a foreign accent who was insistent and convinced her she would lose money if she didn't cooperate.

The caller said they were from Medicare.

.During the conversation they asked abut her ailments and other problems.

Suspicious, the woman hung up and contacted the real Medicare office and they advised her to contact the Office of the Inspector General.

The OIG investigates fraud and scams.

They can be reached at 1-800-447-8477.

The York County Sheriff's Office says the Waterboro victim did not have caller ID so they were unable to get the phone number.