SKOWHEGAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Sappi North America’s Somerset Mill in Skowhegan has finished a year-long rebuild of its Paper Machine No. 1, allowing the mill to now produce fast-food packaging products.

Sappi held a media event Wednesday to celebrate the $200 million in capital investments to diversify its product line. That means job security for 800 mill workers.

"We’re moving this mill into consumer packaging products. The demand is increasing because of the recyclability of those products," said Sappi President and CEO Mark Gardner. "We are very excited about that market and the future for this mill."

Gov. Paul LePage was on hand for Wednesday’s announcement and said he sees the mill’s move as a way to keep young people working and living in Maine.

