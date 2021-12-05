PUC to give a boost to renewable projects in northern Maine

State law required the PUC to begin planning for a transmission capacity of at least 345 kilovolts to connect northern Maine to the New England power grid.

State regulators have begun the process of collecting proposals for a high-voltage transmission line to serve as a conduit for renewable energy projects in northern Maine.

That process began Monday with a request for proposals issued by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Those are due March 1.