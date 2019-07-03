HALLOWELL, Maine — The public advocate says a proposed 145-mile transmission line across western Maine is "in the best interest" of electricity customers thanks to incentives negotiated with Central Maine Power.

Barry Hobbins said Thursday the package provides a direct benefit to Mainers.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect would provide a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts. The utility is proposing $258 million in incentives for Maine that would boost the number of electric vehicle charging stations, subsidize heat pumps, improve rural high-speed internet, and help low-income customers.

Supporters and critics were weighing in with regulators on Thursday.

Supporters say the project would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the power grid's reliability. Critics say the project would spoil vast tracts of wilderness and harm homegrown renewable power initiatives.