PORTLAND, Maine — Evo Payments International filed notice with the state that it plans to lay off 139 employees. The Portland-based company is part of a global network that provides credit card payment processing services.

According to our partners at the Portland Press Herald, Evo filed the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), with the Maine Department of Labor on Tuesday.

Employers with more than 100 workers are required to send a WARN notice to the state at least 90 days in advance of closing a business or implementing a mass layoff.

Based on earlier disclosures by the company on the size of its Portland workforce, it appears likely that Evo is closing the downtown office, but that could not be confirmed.

Jessica Picard, communications manager for the state labor department, confirmed that her agency received the WARN notice from EVO Payments International on Tuesday.

In December 2012, EVO Payments International acquired PowerPay. At the time, a company official said the PowerPay purchase represented the next step in EVO’s evolution toward becoming a significant leader in the electronic payments sector.

PowerPay founder and former CEO Stephen Goodrich has since announced that he will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.