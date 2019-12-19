There is just something special about the holiday season that fills a lot of people with anticipation and joy.

But for people who are struggling to make ends meet, this time of year can be difficult, especially when children are involved.

Fortunately, Santa has some helpers in the area.

Local police officers and volunteers from the Trauma Intervention Program have teamed up to deliver some Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

South Portland Police Officer Rocco Navarro and TIP volunteer Margaret Nareff usually work together when something heartbreaking has happened.

"Being a TIP volunteer is being there when the need is the greatest, on the worst day of someone's life," Nareff said.

Nareef has been a TIP volunteer for three years. The Trauma Intervention Program is a group of highly trained volunteers who partner with first responders to provide emotional and practical support in the aftermath of a traumatic event.

But on this week TIP volunteers and police officers are joining forces for something quite different.

An anonymous donor gave TIP and local police departments $5,000 to distribute to families in need.

For Rebecca Meyer, a single mother and cancer survivor who works full time at the Mahoney Middle School cafeteria, what's in the envelope they delivered will be a big help for her and her three children. Kendrick is 14 years old, Alex is 12 and Naomie is 8.

"I was overwhelmed actually at first but extremely grateful," Meyer said.

She is grateful for the support from a community she loves.

"It's nice to know the community can give a hand up and not a handout."

Rebecca and her children were just one of many local families who were given a similar Christmas gift, delivered by TIP Volunteers and police officers from South Portland, Portland and Westbrook.

"We want to help people have the best Christmas they can. To have the opportunity to help them out is just amazing," Officer Navarro said.

Nareff added, "Doing secret Santa means what a difference from being there on the worst day of someone's life and now being there on one of their best days and one of the best memories and who could ask for a greater gift than that?"

For everyone involved, it was a day filled with kindness and a little Christmas magic.