Poland Springs donates to Denmark Ballfield Lighting Project

The Maine-based water company gave the town a check for $16,180 Monday to go towards the Denmark Ballfield Lighting Project.

Poles for the project were built over the summer and McIver Electric from Bridgton installed the LED light fixtures.