Poland Springs donates to Denmark Ballfield Lighting Project

DENMARK, Maine — Sports teams in Denmark will be able to play games under the lights, thanks to a donation from Poland Spring Natural Resource.
The Maine-based water company gave the town a check for $16,180 Monday to go towards the Denmark Ballfield Lighting Project.
Poles for the project were built over the summer and McIver Electric from Bridgton installed the LED light fixtures.
Poland Springs sponsored the 2021 Global Dempsey Challenge over the weekend. Check out highlights from the event here.