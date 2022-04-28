Planned bus fare holiday stalls over disagreement among Portland-area transit agencies

Bus, ferry, and train operators opposed to spending items in the package have withheld their signatures from a standard letter required to release the money.

PORTLAND, Maine — A funding disagreement between public transit agencies in Greater Portland sidelined an $8 million federal relief package that would fund a nine-month, partial public bus fare holiday and other service improvements, the Press Herald reports.

Bus, ferry, and train operators opposed to spending items in the package have withheld their signatures from a standard letter required to release the money.

The standoff among the six agencies that need to sign the letter — only Greater Portland Metro has signed it so far — leaves no available path forward for the regional overseers of federal transit funding.

It also revealed flaws in how the area manages and coordinates transit.

Read the full story on the Press Herald's website here.