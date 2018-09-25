ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine bioeconomic coalition Forest Opportunity Roadmap, or “FOR/Maine,” gathered Tuesday at the University of Maine to discuss a forestry roadmap for the next seven years.

FOR/Maine’s goal is to turn Maine's forest economy into a $12 billion industry despite the forest industry being hit hard over the last few years with several mills closures.

"We found that we have at least another three million tons of spruce and fir that increase in at least 30 percent in the available wood," said FOR/Maine co-chair Patrick Strauch. "If we are careful and manage it sustainably, we can use that to fuel growth through multiplier effects … really get our contribution to the Maine economy from 8.5 to 12 billion."

Some of the other keys to achieving the lumber goal: accelerating innovation in forest products and marketing Maine’s bioeconomy to national and global audiences.

Read the full report HERE

© NEWS CENTER Maine