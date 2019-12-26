This is the time of year for shopping for holiday gifts and traveling to visit (or escape) family members. But it’s also a great time to shop for a new travel rewards credit card to capitalize on credit card welcome offers that will boost your 2020 travel plans.

When you apply for a new travel credit card, you typically have three months to hit the spending requirement in order to earn the welcome bonus. There are a few exceptions: Some cards with larger spend requirements may extend the time frame to four months and some with smaller requirements may shorten it to two months. But three months is standard across the vast majority of cards.

If you’re planning summer travel in 2020, applying for a new credit card in June or July is too late. Most people book travel at least three to four weeks before departure, so you’ll want to have those points or miles in your account well in advance of your trip.

Apply for a new travel card now so you can have the points from its welcome bonus before summer 2020. (M.M. Sweet / Getty Images)

If you apply for a new card early in the year, you’ll have time to earn the welcome bonus and wait for the points or miles to deposit before booking your summer vacations.

If you’re in the market for certain cobranded cards, there is even more reason to apply at the beginning of the year. Many cobranded hotel and airline cards offer certain perks during a calendar year after hitting certain spending thresholds. By applying now, you’re giving yourself more time to hit those thresholds.

For example, the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, with its $450 annual fee (see rates and fees), offers an additional weekend night reward after you spend $60,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year. If you waited until summer or fall to apply for the card, you’d have less than six months to spend $60,000 in order to get that second weekend night. Getting the card in January gives you the full year to earn the perk.

Let’s take a look at a few of the cards you should consider getting early in the year rather than waiting.

Hilton Amex Cards

Photo by The Points Guy

All of Hilton’s cobranded credit cards with Amex offer additional perks when you hit certain spending requirements within a calendar year, whether it’s a free weekend night or an increased level of status.

There is a Hilton card for almost any kind of traveler. Beginners and casual travelers can utilize the no-fee Hilton Honors Card from American Express (see rates and fees). The mid-tier Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card comes with a modest $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), automatic Gold status and a TPG-exclusive limited-time welcome bonus of 150,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months and a $100 statement credit after making your first purchase within the first three months. (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2019. Terms apply.) Business owners have a similar option with the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card.

Frequent travelers who always stay with Hilton can get a lot of value out of the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express.

(Photo by Eric Helgas/The Points Guy)

The CSP has a current 60,000-point bonus (after you spend $4,000 in the first three months) that is the perfect jump-start to any planning for a 2020 trip on points. The annual fee is a do-able $95 and you’ll earn 2x on all dining and travel purchases. Plus, this card gives you access to the valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards program, where you can transfer your points to a number of travel partners or redeem your points for 1.25 cents each through the Chase travel portal.

In fact, I used the previous 50,000-point bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred to take my very first points trip to Croatia this past summer. Imagine where you could go in 2020 with the current bonus.

Cards in the Spark Business family provide primary car rental coverage when renting for business purposes. (Photo by TPG staff.)

For a limited time, you can earn up to 200,000 Capital One bonus miles: 50,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months and another 150,000 miles after spending $50,000 in the first six months. This offer is worth up to $2,800, according to TPG valuations. The full bonus may not hit your account for another six months, but applying now will set you up for an epic redemption for fall or winter of 2020.

This bonus will not be around forever, so now is the best time to add this small-business credit card to your wallet.

Bottom line

It’s time to start planning for the new year’s travels. By applying for a travel credit card now, you’re setting yourself up for some amazing redemption opportunities for the summer (and even fall and winter) of 2020.

Featured image courtesy of Jessica Ngan.

