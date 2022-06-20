Recall issued for dog food sold in Maine

Freshpet voluntarily recalled one lot of Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken dog food due to potential salmonella contamination.

MAINE, USA — Freshpet dog food sold in Maine has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday due to potential contamination with salmonella.

The dog food company announced a voluntary recall of one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, due to potential contamination with salmonella.

The lot recalled contains the retail UPC code 627975011673 and lot code 10/29/22. Both are found on the bottom and back of each bag.

Customers who have products matching that description should stop feeding it to their dogs, dispose of it immediately, and call the company at 800-285-0563 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EDT and Saturday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The company says it had designated the lot for destruction but a small amount was inadvertently shipped to retailers in Maine as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is a risk to humans, notably children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised, when handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Dogs that have been infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected, but otherwise healthy, dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.