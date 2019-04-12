MAINE, USA —

Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and other refrigerated products sold at Trader Joe’s stores, including in Maine, are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The chain announced Tuesday that their supplier notified them concerning the Fuji Food Products, Inc. recall and subsequently is alerting clients that products sold only in a number of states might have been contaminated with Listeria.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. initially announced it was voluntarily recalling ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls last Wednesday, saying that the problem was discovered in their Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After the problem was discovered, the company ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused this problem.

